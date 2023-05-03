Fear not – Davenport’s 2nd Street off the Government Bridge is dry and ready to welcome customers to the newest addition to the Quad Cities food and bar scene, Dam Tacos.

This unique taco concept – at 418 E. 2nd St., next to the bar Dam View Inn – will open on Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5th, at 11 a.m. Owner Bill Sheeder owns both businesses.

Dam Tacos is next to Dam View Inn, right off the Government Bridge (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Dam Tacos is a carry-out and delivery-only place, with a full-service bar specializing in all things tequila and more, Sheeder said Wednesday. “The menu only consists of damn good tacos, each one packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients,” he said, noting classics like Carne Asada, Carnitas, and Boom Boom Shrimp to “amazing chicken options.”

The colorful murals in the new business were done by artist Atlanta Dawm (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Dam Tacos will be open daily (seven days a week) at 11 a.m. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and at midnight Friday and Saturday nights.

While the website won’t be able to take online orders until the following week, customers can still stop by Dam Tacos and check the place out. Delivery will be available through various food delivery apps.

The bar at Dam Tacos, 418 E. 2nd St., Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

For more information, visit the Dam Tacos website HERE and Facebook page HERE.