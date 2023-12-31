The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Monmouth Boulevard on December 30 at 7:27 p.m. Their response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the eaves of a residence. Battalion Chief Farrell established command and the Central Station crew used a hose line to get inside the front of the home to extinguish the fire. The Fremont Street Station crew established a water supply from a nearby hydrant and searched the residence for occupants. The Brooks Street station crew performed ventilation to improve interior smoke conditions. No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Preliminary damage estimates are $17,000.

Off-duty fire personnel were called back to provide emergency coverage for the city. Galesburg Fire Investigators and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.