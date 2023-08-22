Former downtown Rock Island leader Dan Carmody was injured and his wife was killed Friday, Aug. 18 when they were hit by a vehicle while walking to dinner in Detroit.

“We have lost a great community champion over the weekend,” Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corporation posted Tuesday morning on social media about Vivian Carmody, 68. “Dan is recovering but Vivian succumbed to her injuries. The headlines you may read do not nearly showcase the impact Vivian Carmody has made in both the lives of her family but also the communities she served.

“Vivian and Dan worked as a team through Carmody Consulting, working closely with Economic Growth Corporation and others like us in an effort to revitalize underserved communities,” the organization posted. “It is hard to picture one without the other. Vivian was a force and advocate for changing communities into livable, sustainable communities. She was passionate about making positive changes and walkable downtowns.

“She was a community champion celebrating arts, culture, and uniqueness each community provides. The mark she has made in Main Street communities across the country will resonate for many years to come,” Economic Growth Corp. wrote. “We are grateful for the impact she has made in downtown communities like Rock Island and Muscatine.

“We mourn Vivian. We honor her legacy, her memory, and most importantly we will make each moment a moment to celebrate. We pray for Dan and his recovery. We mourn together with everyone that shares in this tragic loss. We promise to seize the dawn of every new day and continue our mission-driven revitalization.”

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian, were hit by a car while walking to dinner Friday night (Aug. 18) in Detroit.

Dan Carmody is CEO of Eastern Market in Detroit, and served as head of Renaissance Rock Island from 1988 to 2005.

Vivian died after the crash at St. Aubin and Lafayette streets in Detroit, and Dan is in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital and expected to recover, according to a press release from the market, reported the Detroit News.

Vivian Carmody worked for Carmody Consulting for 13 years, serving as partner and brand strategist, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also served as executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority from February 2017 to August 2019, and executive director of Main Street Franklin from July 2010 to September 2013.

Dan Carmody has been CEO of Eastern Market since November 2007, and was president of Renaissance Rock Island from 1988 to 2005.

Carmody, right, attended the December 2022 party at RIBCO celebrating Economic Growth Corp.’s 40th anniversary. He is pictured with (L-R) Growth CEO Brian Hollenback, former Rock Island mayor Mark Schwiebert and former Rock Island city manager John Phillips.

At a Monday Detroit Police Department briefing, police Chief James White said a warrant request has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office seeking “homicide charges” against the unnamed man who is currently in custody and the driver of the white van that struck the Carmodys, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Chief White said the suspect was “intoxicated with narcotics and alcohol.” “He went through what appears to be a possible overdose while driving when he lost control of the vehicle,” White said.

For more information on Eastern Market in Detroit, visit its website HERE.