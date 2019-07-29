Dan Portes launches campaign for Davenport mayor

Dan Portes launched his campaign for mayor of Davenport on Monday.

“Davenport is where I’ve raised my family, grown a business and given countless time to support our community,” Portes said in a news release. “I believe I can bring my lifetime of business experience to City Hall and create a vision of a better Davenport and ensure the city is working as one to continue to do better.”

Dan is founder of Management Resource Group, which started in 1989 and continues to operate off Eastern Avenue today.

“We’re going to protect the taxpayer, ensure tax dollars continue to fund vital infrastructure needs and support our public safety departments who serve as the frontline to keep our neighborhoods safe. We won’t take our eye off the basics while we support local business growing jobs.”

In the 1990s, Portes was part of a small group of local business leaders who helped merge five separate organizations to create DavenportOne.

“While there are a multitude of priorities for a better Davenport, I want to start by addressing crime. It’s fundamental that all our citizens are safe and that’s why I will be more upfront and aggressive in addressing juvenile crime. Bringing police, neighborhoods, school systems and the City together to create a vision and then execute a plan to address Davenport’s crime problem is priority one,” said Portes.

In his release, Portes addressed juggling riverfront development with seasonal flooding.

“This spring’s devastating flood needs to be the springboard to develop and move on a comprehensive vision for our cherished riverfront,” Portes said. “I look forward to implementing a solution that protects downtown businesses and creates a world-class riverfront that is an attraction, all while ensuring the river remains accessible for everyone to enjoy.

“Bottom line…I love this city and its people. I want to apply my experience and passion to ensure Davenport continues to do better.”

Portes and his wife Judy Shawver have three children who are graduates of Davenport public schools.