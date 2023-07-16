Catch a local comedian making his headliner debut at the Galaxy Glo Comedy Show on July 28 at Circa 21 Speakeasy! Guests can choose from glow in the dark necklaces, bracelets, or fun eyeglasses to help set an out of this world vibe.

Hosted by Austin Ingels, the show features James Draper, Brody Tupy and Chris Starman. Dana Moss-Peterson performs as a headliner for the first time. Tickets can be reserved by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2. Online reservations are not available for this show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Moss-Peterson has been a performer most of his life. He started acting when he was 12, playing Mozart in Playcrafters’ production of “Amadeus”, Biff Loman in “Death of a Salesman” and Sherlock Holmes in “The Case of the Jersey Lilly” at Richmond Hill. He’s written countless short stories, plays, poems and songs since he started at 14. A favorite writing exercise is to ask someone for five random words and create a song or poem with them. He began his standup career nearly 10 years ago but took a three-year break in 2018 when he became a father. The road continued to call, and he hit the road again in the summer of 2021. His comedic style has been described as a fusion of Bill Burr’s sharp wit and Lewis Black’s incisive humor. While his onstage persona is a blend of anger and vulnerability, he’s more like a teddy bear offstage. His biography says he loves the galaxy and the solar system, and his favorite planet is Pluto.

Click here to learn more about the show. Circa 21 Speakeasy is located at 1818 Third Avenue in Rock Island.