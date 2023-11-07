There’s one more chance to catch a performance in the 2023 Sandburg Songbag concert series.

The Dance Hall Doves will perform on November 12, starting at 2 p.m. at the Carl Sandburg State Historical Site, 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg. A suggested donation of $5 per person will help offset the program’s costs.

The Dance Hall Doves are made up of two well-known voices in the Galesburg entertainment scene. Erin Glasnovich is known for her guitar playing and soulful vocals while Corie “Cow” Weisenberger plays with bands like the Memphis Dives. The Dance Hall Doves’ playlist is a mix of bluegrass, folk, rock, oldies and original music.

The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which manages the site. Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs and the concert series is named for Sandburg’s 1927 book “The American Songbag.”

