Dancers from across the U.S. prepare for new season with Ballet Quad Cities

Professional dancers from across the country traveled to the Quad Cities to work with Ballet Quad Cities. This professional ballet company is one of the only companies in the United States that kept its dancers rehearsing in the dance studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Joedy Cook knew she had a commitment to keep her dancers employed and growing in their careers — so she made it happen. The company partnered with the Outing Club in Davenport to host more intimate performances — a rigorous task nonetheless as they performed about 40 times.

“We turned their ballroom into ‘dinner dance’ so to speak and it worked and it was wonderful and we created a whole new audience for ourselves.” Cook explained. They followed COVID-19 guidelines while still bringing dance, joy, and entertainment to the community.

As much as they enjoyed the smaller, socially-distant performances from last year, Ballet Quad Cities has selected their new members and are ready for the upcoming season where they look forward to dancing for bigger audiences… in bigger venues… at last. These dancers come from each coast of the country to work with this prestigious company. They look forward to bringing their art to the community and performing at the season opening performance, “Ballet on the Lawn” this coming Sunday.

More information about the show and how you can buy tickets to see these dancers live can be found at https://balletquadcities.com/