Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island truly scaled new heights when it came to creating a unique incentive for Student Hunger Drive donations.

For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most donations for the Student Hunger Drive out of all the Rock Island-Milan School District schools. They collected 89 boxes (more than 6,000 cans) and $1,622 in monetary donations for the River Bend Food Bank’s annual Student Hunger Drive.

Tyler Allison, a sixth-grade teacher at Eugene Field in Rock Island, wore an inflatable unicorn costume and danced from the roof for the entire school staff and student body.

Today, Nov. 10, Allison busted out his moves on the warm Thursday, up above the entire student body and staff. Eugene Field Elementary is at 2900 31st Ave., Rock Island.

After last year’s Student Hunger Drive raised a record 734,781 meals, the Quad Cities event (which began Oct. 3) will return with its Finale Rally today at 5:30 p.m., with students celebrating at River Bend Food Bank, 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport.