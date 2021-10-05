‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour to waltz into Adler Theatre in new year

The “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 tour will come to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Feb. 2, 2022.

“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022” is coming to the Adler Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($59.50, $69.50 & $89.50) will go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E 3rd St., Davenport) or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will star “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

The 2022 tour starts Jan. 7 in Richmond, Va., with the all-new production featuring fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango.

Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says in a tour release, “After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour” back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I’m especially looking forward to this year’s tour because we also get to celebrate our show’s amazing 30th season.”

VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities will be available through dwtstour.com.

“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios. “Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.