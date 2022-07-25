A 23-year-old man is sought in connection with a July 15 murder.

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street. Officers located 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering from a gunshot wound. Roe was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but succumbed to his injuries before arrival, according to a Monday release.

Detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained a second arrest warrant in this case for Marlon K. Martin for First Degree Murder with bond set at $1 million. Martin is 23 years old, approximately 6’3” in height and weighing 170 pounds.

Marlon K. Martin (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Martin is considered a dangerous fugitive and is being sought by police. On Sunday, July 24, shortly before 2:45 p.m., officers from the Rock Island Police Department located 29-year-old Devonte D. Hall, of Rock Island, and took him into custody in the 1400 block of 8th Street, regarding the same July 15 incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or having information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.