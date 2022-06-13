The June Heat Advisory continues for the Quad Cities Tuesday. And Tuesday looks to be our hottest day since either Memorial Day of 2018 when it was 99° or all the way back to July 25, 2012 when it was 102°!

As hot as it is outside, it’s significantly worse inside a car.

Remember to always check the back seat to be sure no kids or pets are in the car. Even if you’re only going to grab one thing, and you think you’ll be back in less than 5 minutes…it’s not safe.

When the temperature is near 100° (like it will be Tuesday) it can quickly be 120° or hotter in the car.

Back in 2018 and 2019 more than 50 kids died from vehicular heat stroke in the United States.