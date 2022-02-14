Daniel Joiner has been named the first Chief Diversity Officer for UnityPoint Health, to continue to elevate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts across the organization, according to a Monday release.

Prior to this position, Joiner served as the interim system DEI Consultant for UnityPoint Health, leading a systemwide effort to design and implement a DEI framework and approach for the organization. Additionally, Joiner served as the Diversity and Community Impact Officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity in the Quad Cities. He has been with UnityPoint Health since 2015.

“Daniel’s strong leadership will continue to guide our DEI efforts forward,” Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health, said in the release. “He has an incredible track record of developing strategies and facilitating outcomes that address health equity issues, make connections within our communities and promote a culture of belonging.”

In the QC, Joiner’s team developed culturally sensitive patient care guides and forged creative partnerships such as “Medicine in the Barbershop,” an initiative to educate Black men about health concerns such as diabetes and heart disease. He also co-chaired an effort to establish a Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) aimed at identifying challenges and solutions for military service members and veterans.

“As Chief Diversity Officer, Daniel will play a vital role in accelerating the progress we’ve made around DEI thus far,” said Brad Brody, UnityPoint Health Board Chair. “We look forward to his contributions as we prioritize an inclusive workforce and identify ways to best serve the needs of our patients and communities.”

“UnityPoint Health has a strong commitment to eliminating health disparities and enhancing the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” Joiner said in the release. “I’m excited to build on the success of UnityPoint’s DEI efforts in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.”

Joiner serves on several boards and committees including the River Bend Food Bank and the African American Leadership Society Steering Committee in the Quad Cities. He and his wife Cara will relocate to Central Iowa with their three young children. Daniel will begin his new role Feb. 27, 2022.