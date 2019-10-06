Danish gymnastics team performs in Quad Cities

A gymnastics team made its way halfway around the world to perform in the Quad Cities Sunday morning.

Aagaard Gymnastic Travel Team performed in the Jersey Mike’s parking lot because the co-owner is cousins with one of the gymnasts.

“We got selected to be on this team back a year ago and now it’s real,” said Viktor Mortensen, one of the gymnasts. “We are on our way now.”

The team arrived in the U.S. Friday. Their next stop is Des Moines.

“We have just been training on this team and we have never been in the United States before so it’s very exciting,” said Sara Jemsen, one of the gymnasts.

The team is also going to New Mexico and Colorado during their time in the U.S.