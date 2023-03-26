Four Illinois Libraries Present bestselling authors offer online conversations and commentary. The events are made possible through Rock Island Public Library’s membership in the statewide collaboration.

Free registration for the online events is available now through the Rock Island Public Library website, and with other participating Illinois Libraries. All are offered via Zoom, with the link sent after registration.

Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.: Danny Trejo Talks Tacos, Hollywood, and Redemption

Danny Trejo (contributed photo)

Actor, author, and restaurateur Danny Trejo will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction

Trejo has starred in dozens of films including “Desperado,” “Heat,” the “From Dusk Til Dawn” series, “Con Air,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” “Spy Kids” and “Machete.” On the television side, he’s had recurring roles on “Sons of Anarchy,” “King of the Hill,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Flash,” among others. He has also starred in and voiced various popular video games and animated characters.

He shared his love of food with the world in the release of his first cookbook “Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA.” His fearlessly honest memoir “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” was released in July 2021.

Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m: Secrets of a Puzzle Master: A Conversation with Will Shortz

Will Shortz, the editor of The New York Times crossword puzzle, and the world’s only academically accredited puzzle master, discusses crossword puzzles. The author/editor of more than 500 puzzle books, Shortz is also the puzzle master for “NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday” and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, held annually for more than 40 years. Through his championing of puzzles, he has earned admiring fans from all over the world.

In honor of this event, Will Shortz has created a special crossword puzzle all about Illinois. The puzzle will be emailed to all registrants.

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.: Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Perfect for the entire family, this live, virtual drawing workshop is sure to inspire the inner artist in everyone. Jarrett creates books with humor, heart, and deep respect for his young readers—qualities that have made his titles perennial favorites on the bookshelves of homes, libraries, and bookstores over the past 20 years.

Krosoczka is the talent behind more than 40 books for young readers, including his wildly popular Lunch Lady graphic novels, beginning with “Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute,” select volumes of the Star Wars™: Jedi Academy series, beginning with “Star Wars Jedi Academy: A New Class,” 2016, Scholastic and “Hey, Kiddo,” which was a National Book Award Finalist. Other works include his first book, “Good Night, Monkey Boy,” 2001, “Max for President,” 2004, Random House, and “Platypus Police Squad: The Frog Who Croaked,” 2013, HarperCollins Publishers.

Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.: On Being Fabulous with Jonathan Van Ness & Kristi Yamaguchi

“Queer Eye” and “Getting Curious” star and ice-skating super-fan Jonathan Van Ness will talk with his idol, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. They’ll chat about figure skating, fabulous style, and whatever else comes up.

Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, and hairstylist to the stars. On Netflix’s “Queer Eye” series, he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate. Most recently, Jonathan launched JVN, a haircare line that sees all beauty, serves all beauty, and honors the uniqueness in each of us.

Kristi Yamaguchi (contributed photo)

Yamaguchi is an Olympic, U.S., and World Hall of Fame figure skater with two World Championship Gold medals along with an Olympic Gold medal. Off the ice, she is a New York Times bestselling author, and her Always Dream Foundation is committed to improving early childhood literacy and technology access to children of low-income families. She is also the creator of Tsuya, a clothing line that delivers style for every part of an active lifestyle.

All these events are free and open to all, thanks to Rock Island Public Library’s ILP membership. To register, visit the library’s online calendar here or call the library Reference and Adult Services Department at 309-732-7341. Registrants should mention Rock Island Public Library on the “Where” registration form.

Illinois Libraries Present (ILP) is a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).