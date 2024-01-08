Thursday at 7 a.m., Dec. 28, 2023 began like a normal day for Colton Garvin at Pak Source, on the western edge of Rock Island, where he is production manager. He ended the day fighting for his life after getting shot at six times.

At the packaging company, Garvin supervises 35 employees, including Dante Beard, with whom he had worked for a year. A 34-year-old native of Omaha, Garvin that morning asked him to fix a quality issue on a pallet early that morning.

The packaging company Pak Source is at 690 Mill St., in west Rock Island.

Pak Source (690 Mill Street, Rock Island) makes crates and pallets for international and domestic shipping.

“He kept elevating that to, ‘Why are you yelling at me?’” Garvin recalled of that fateful morning between Christmas and New Year’s. “I’m like, ‘Sir, I’m not yelling at you.’ He kept saying, ‘Who do you think you’re talking to? Why are you yelling at me?’ I could tell in his eyes that something was off. The lights were on, but nobody was home. He was having an episode of some sort.”

Garvin got in his forklift and told Beard to settle down, go home or take a break in the break room.

Colton Garvin has worked as production manager at Pak Source since November 2022.

Beard went back to his table and reached in his bag, and Garvin got nervous, sensing something wasn’t right.

He then pulled out a handgun, firing at his boss, first in his left side (under the armpit), then a bullet across his chest, nicking his right shoulder. Garvin thought about starting the forklift, but then got out and started running away, and was shot again in the lower back. Beard fired six shots at him altogether. The bullet on his left side is still there and won’t be removed.

The one in Garvin’s back hit his kidney, nicked his bladder and was lodged in his abdomen. That bullet was removed, and he has staples from his sternum down to his navel.

It took about 10 minutes for paramedics to arrive, and Garvin was operated on twice at UnityPoint in Rock Island that same day. He was in the ICU for six days.

They told him he was a very lucky man; he never lost consciousness. Garvin has a stent in his kidney and had blood clots pulled out.

Colton and his fiancee, Amanda Jennings, are parents to a seven-month-old boy.

He couldn’t eat or drink for five days, and had a feeding tube inserted. He still copes with tremendous pain.

“It was a nightmare – obviously, it was the worst thing you could imagine coming true,” Colton’s fiancée Amanda Jennings said. “Honestly, he’s the best man I’ve ever known. He’s brought me so much peace in life. It felt like everything I’ve worked so hard for just got torn away in a second.”

Between the two of them, they have five children – she has three daughters (6, 8, and 11). And he has a three-year-old daughter. This past May, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Bennett (they haven’t set a wedding date yet).

Garvin playing guitar for his baby son, Bennett.

“After getting shot three times, that can go left pretty fast,” Jennings said. They don’t know about potential complications and Garvin said he’s unsure about his mental state.

“I’m a pretty down-to-earth guy, dude. It’s not hard to get along with me,” Garvin said of his workplace. “I don’t take myself too seriously there, and you shouldn’t. You just get the job done.”

He recalled the shot that lodged in his abdomen burned really badly, overcoming any other pain at the time. The one on his shoulder felt like a BB.

Attempted murder?

“When I realized this guy was trying to kill me was when I got shot in the back,” Garvin said. “That’s what I thought.” They can’t believe he wasn’t charged with attempted murder.

He didn’t know why Beard had a gun with him at work in the first place. Beard was on probation, and his boss thought he was a little different and odd.

“I was one of the ones that stuck up for him to be there,” Garvin said. “He was a little rough around the edges. He was more of a quiet guy, but he worked really hard. He had really good work performance.”

In August 2018, Beard was charged in Iowa City with control of firearms by a felon and first-offense trafficking in stolen weapons. Garvin said he hadn’t checked with his probation officer since March 2023, and Garvin didn’t know how he got hired by Pak Source to begin with.

Dante Beard (Rock Island Police Department)

According to court records, Beard now faces felony charges of:

Aggravated battery – discharge firearm (three counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm

Aggravated unlawful restraint

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rock Island County Court.

Garvin – a jovial, burly, mellow man with a big bushy beard — still can’t bathe himself, feed himself or get dressed himself. Garvin said many friends are calling him “50” now after rapper 50 Cent, who was shot nine times in 2000.

He was a supervisor for another manufacturing company in Iowa City about five years, before moving to the QC in 2022. Colton and Amanda met at the previous job (at a plant that makes automotive parts), and moved to LeClaire in September 2022. Garvin started at Pak Source in November 2022, as production manager.

Jennings and Garvin at their LeClaire home Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Jennings is a waitress at the Village Inn on Elmore in Davenport.

Garvin is a strong Christian and plays acoustic guitar. He likes alternative rock from the ‘90s, and writes some original songs.

“The kids adore his music,” Jennings said. “He’ll be in there playing Katy Perry for the girls, singing along.” They really love “Firework.”

Garvin loves music, his kids and his faith.

He had a psychiatric appointment Monday, diagnosed with acute stress disorder, and will likely see a counselor on a regular basis (starting Feb. 8).

“I’ve had nightmares; I wake up and my bed is covered in sweat,” Garvin said. “I’ve had anxiety beyond belief. I’ve had social anxiety, just going out in public.”

“I am hyper-vigilant of everything around me,” he said. “It’s changed my whole life.”

Pak Source, as well as friends and family have been super supportive since the incident.

“They’re very supportive – awesome people that I work with,” Garvin said.

Jennings has been surprised by how many people have donated to the family’s GoFundMe, including those they haven’t spoken to in years.

Garvin, a 34-year-old Omaha native, with son Bennett, born May 22, 2023.

“Obviously, he made an impact on them., ‘cause they’re willing to help us and we are just so thankful,” she said.

“The support that I’ve received has pushed me to be so thankful,” Garvin said. “Can you imagine going through something like this and not having it? Support has come out of the woodwork as well for us.”

“Never once in my mind did I think she’d never take care of me to the best of her ability,” he said of Amanda. “It’s a great place to be, man. Not everybody has that.”

“Your mindset changes when you get that close to death and not all of it’s negative,” Garvin said. “It’s a whole new being thankful for the small things.”

That includes thanking God looking out for him, he said.

“Obviously, it’s a very traumatic event I don’t want anybody to go through,” Garvin said. “You’re just living life and all of a sudden, you’re getting shot at work.”

“When you’re that close to death, I hope that in the future, it’s gonna turn out to be a positive thing because my mindset changed so much from the experience,” he said. “I’m trying to look at it as optimistically as possible. I’m not dead – I have things to take care of, children to take care of.”

The couple has not yet set a wedding date, and Garvin doesn’t know when he’ll return to work (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“His will to survive was absolutely insane,” Jennings said. “He told everyone of those nurses, ‘I’m surviving, I am going to make it’.”

“I want my physical and my mental to progress together and I have no clue where that’s at, man,” Garvin said Monday. “I don’t know what the road to recovery looks like now; I’m just hoping for the best.”

A GoFundMe online campaign for their expenses has raised $3,200 as of Monday. To donate, click HERE.

** Our Quad Cities News reporter Linda Cook contributed to this report.