The Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) is launching a new scholarship program providing two $5,000 scholarships to Rock Island high school seniors.

To help kick off its community marketing campaign “Why Rock Island,” applicants are asked to use their imagination to create a video or other visual that tells the story why Rock Island is a great place to live, work and play, according to a Wednesday release. DARI will then use the stories to help market Rock Island. The deadline for applications is April 22nd.

The scholarship was created using proceeds from the Divots FORE DARI golf outing that DARI hosted in 2021. DARI has hosted a golf outing since 2015 with proceeds raised going to a community-focused effort. The Executive Board of DARI decided to allocate the 2021 proceeds to a scholarship fund to support a Rock Island resident who attends a Rock Island high school to help them as they enter into college, the release said.

The Scholarship requirements:

Applicant must be attending a Rock Island high school (public or private).

Applicant must reside in Rock Island (61201 zip code).

The DARI Scholarship Application Form must be completed for consideration. All answers must

be typed. A visual essay is required that describes why Rock Island is a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Applicants will be required to to create a video (5 minutes or less) or a photo visual.

A link to the visual documentation must be included in the application (for example, a link to a

YouTube video, Google Doc, TikTok, PowerPoint, etc.)



The completed application form and required documentation are to be submitted via email by April 22, 2022 to smcintosh@rockislandforward.com.

The Application Documentation needs to include the following:

Completed typed Application Form.

Written Essay and Visual Essay – a link to your visual documentation.

Letter of Reference (which will be emailed separately to DARI by the reference).

Permission for the Release of Video/Visual Materials.

A panel representing the Development Association of Rock Island Executive Board of Directors will review the scholarship applications and select the final winners. There will be two winners chosen for $5,000 scholarships. The DARI board reserves the right to modify or alter the amount of awards.

Awards are for one year and will be paid directly to the college/university of enrollment upon receipt of verification of enrollment. Scholarship winners will be asked to submit a photo of themselves to be featured in a media release, social media and other promotional materials.

Winners will be announced on May 18, 2022. For more information, call DARI at 309-732-1186 or email smcintosh@rockislandforward.com.