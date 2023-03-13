Q Casino in Dubuque has announced country music artist Darius Rucker will play the Back Waters Stage on Thursday, July 13 during the 2023 Summer Concert Series as part of his “Starting Fires” tour. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and Drew Green will be the opening act. “We’re excited to have Darius Rucker as one of our featured acts this summer,” said Brian Rakestraw, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Q Casino. “From his time spent fronting Hootie and the Blowfish to his current success as a solo artist, he has developed a large following of fans, so it’s exciting to have him share his talents here on the Back Waters Stage in Dubuque.”

Tickets for this all-ages show go on sale March 17 at Guest Services at Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park in Dubuque or online here.

(Photo courtesy Q Casino)

Rucker first became a hit in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their Diamond-certified debut “Cracked Rear View”, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned plenty of new fans with four Number One albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified “Learn to Live” and “True Believers”, along with 10 Number One singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. He was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his nine-time Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts on Country radio with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. His new single “My Masterpiece” is out now as he finishes his next album.

