Dark smoke billows into skies outside of Salvation army; no one is hurt

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A fire near the salvation army rehabilitation center on Brady street sent black smoke billowing into the skies on Sunday.

Everyone was evacuated from the building. Rescue squads were on scene for safe measure. The fire happened behind the building.

The Davenport police and fire department responded to the call around two Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded quickly, they say the fire was burning for about ten to 15 minutes. They say donations, such as clothing, caught on fire.

A spokesperson for the Quad Cities Salvation Army says he’s thankful for how fast the departments responded.



“We’ve always had a great relationship with the fire fighters and the police and they know how many people live in this facility. So when they get a call that something happened in here they always come very quickly. Make sure its taken care of and to make sure people are safe, ” says Major Scott Shelbourn.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still in question. The building was not damaged from the fire and all of the evacuated residence are safe back in their homes.