Darren Bailey set to compete for GOP nod in Illinois governor’s race with $1 million in coffers

Republicans vying for their party’s nomination to challenge JB Pritzker for Illinois governor have exactly seven months to make their case. That’s how far away we are from the Illinois primary.

Here are the candidates in the race right now:

former State Sen. Paul Schimpf

current State Sen. Darren Bailey

Cheryl Erickson

Christopher Roper

as well as entrepreneurs Jesse Sullivan and Gary Rabine.

All of the candidates filed their quarterly campaign finance disclosure reports for the third quarter with the state board of elections. We checked the numbers and found four have money to compete. Two stand way out from the rest.

This is their campaign cash on hand as of Sept. 30:

Bailey has a little more than $1 million.

Schimpf has almost $74,000,

Erickson reports no money in her account.

Roper is just shy of $600.

Sullivan’s war chest is roughly $10-million.

Gary Rabine has $416,000.

Learn more about Darren Bailey now. He was born and raised in Louisville, Ill., and earned his associate of science degree in agricultural production from Lake Land College. He has spent his career as a farmer.

Bailey got started by serving on the North Clay Board of Education. He served two years in the Illinois House of Representatives from 2019 to January of this year. That’s when he became a state senator, a job he’s had for a little more than 10 months.

He says Illinois is hungry for bold and courageous leadership. “We as normal Illinoisans are fed up, we’re tired, and we’re concerned about the future for our children,” he said. “Moral integrity and more fiscal responsible government is what we stand up for.”

Hear what else Bailey has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.