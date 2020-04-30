Dash cam footage released of deadly shooting, investigation finds Clinton officer justified

The Clinton County Attorney’s Office investigated the use of deadly force on April 7.

They say 38-year-old Jacob Dau of Clinton refused to stop, which led to a chase.

The chase ended in Camanche, where investigators say a Clinton police officer shot him.

Dau was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officer Ryan Livesay of the Clinton Police Department was the officer who fired his weapon.

After the investigation, it’s been determined that Livesay was justified in the use of deadly force against Dau.