Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced that Tuesday, August 30th is the first day for voters to submit requests for absentee ballots by mail for the November 8th General Election. Voters must request an absentee ballot in order to receive a ballot in the mail. Ballots will be mailed starting on October 19th.

Completed absentee ballot request forms must be returned to the County Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24th. Request forms are available in the office (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or the Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request by calling (563) 326-8631. Forms can be requested by clicking here.

Completed forms should be mailed to:

Scott County Auditor

600 W. Fourth St., Davenport, IA 52801

Attn: Absentee Ballot Request