Date changes for Rock Island Electoral Board hearings

Rock Island electoral board sets two hearings

Two City of Rock Island Electoral Board hearings have been moved to Thursday, a news release says.

The first hearing will be on the matter of Bridget Ehrmann’s objection to the nominating papers of Laurie Figley for Fifth Ward Alderman for the City of Rock Island at 1 p.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers, City Hall, third floor, 1528 Third Ave., Rock Island.

Another hearing, this one on the matter of Judith Higgins Gilbert’s objection to the nominating papers of Jeffery D. Westerfield for Third Ward Alderman for the City of Rock Island, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers.

These meetings will be held both remotely and in person. Call-in phone numbers are provided on each agenda posted on the city website: www.rigov.org