Daughters, Sons of the American Revolution present free workshop



If you believe you have an ancestor who took part in the American Revolution, a free opportunity to help you find out more will be held in Moline.

The Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong Chapter National Society of the Daughters of The American Revolution along with The Sons of The American Revolution will hold a workshop from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Butterworth Education Center, 701 12th Ave., Moline.

Representatives of The Daughters of the Union and The National Society of New England Women will be there, too.

Participants should bring any documents they have acquired doing genealogical research, which will help determine eligibility to join any of the organizations present.