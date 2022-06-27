DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® are co-hosting the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair on June 28 from 12 – 4 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 20 employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be present and representing a range of industries, including construction, medical, administrative and logistics. Career opportunities span from entry level to senior management. Veterans can receive career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the beginning of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been almost 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing the nation’s nearly four million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and works to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool. The guide is available by clicking here ( https://www.dav.org/wp-content/uploads/HiringGuide.pdf)

To register for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair, click here. To access other free resources for veterans and their families, click here.