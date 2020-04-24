Dave & Darren Show returns to the Quad Cities airwaves

After a long hiatus, the Dave & Darren Show is back on the airwaves in the Quad Cities on Planet 93.9 in the mornings. Dave Levora and Darren Pitra hosted a morning show previously for 10 years and they say it’s great to be back.

“This morning was the realization of a dream that we’ve had for almost six years.” Said Levora. “I had a couple of pinch me moments during the show this morning where I though wow this is real. We’re really back on the air. “

Dave Levora is the Program Director of Planet 93.9. He says as the station was launching, one of the first questions he had to ask was what is the Quad Cities missing in radio? The answer was the Dave & Darren Show.

“I can’t tell you how many times in the last six years where it would happen where someone would say oh nice to meet you Dave, I really miss Dave and Darren.”

Dave and Darren’s relationship spans more than 16 years. The chemistry they have on air is something that’s difficult to find.

“Dave’s not only one of my best friends, but I also have the working relationship with him.” Said Pitra. “And being that there’s a little bit of an age difference we’re kind of big and little brother’s as well.”

Fans were thrilled about them being back on the air and it was evidenced by the texting lines being packed with loyal fans once again listening to the Dave & Darren Show.

You can listen to the Dave & Darren Show from 5:30 am until 10:00 am on weekdays.