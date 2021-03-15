Davenport accepting applications from small businesses for financial assistance

The City of Davenport Economic Development staff is accepting applications from small businesses for a second round of funding through the Small Business Resiliency Project as well the newly added MicroEnterprise Resiliency Project.

Both projects are funded by CARES funding through the Community Development Block grant program.

Businesses operational as of March 31, 2020, and having 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees are eligible to receive up to a $20,000 forgivable loan through the Small Business Resiliency Project that can be used for rent/mortgage, salaries and wages, and operational expenses.

The new MicroEnterprise category is for businesses that have no more than five total owners and employees, and like the requirements with the small businesses, must be made up of at least 51% of individuals that are part of a low- to moderate-income household, or can be owned by a low- to moderate-income owner. The maximum grant for qualifying businesses under the MicroEnterprise category is $5,000.

MicroEnterprise businesses can apply for the Small Business Resiliency Project grant, but must be able to meet the application requirements. Although applicants are only able to apply for one of the programs.

The application process opened March 15 and will remain open until funds are depleted.

For more information about each program and to download an application, visit this website.

In the first round of funding, 31 businesses were approved for financial assistance.