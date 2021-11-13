Davenport agency is one of four Iowa businesses honored for recruiting, hiring, training veterans

A security system supplier in Davenport is one of four businesses in the state of Iowa to be selected to receive a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award — honoring their commitment to successfully recruiting, hiring and training veterans.

The U.S. Department of Labor presented the medallions to all four businesses earlier this week during a virtual ceremony.

Three of these companies are part of Home Base Iowa, a one-of-a-kind program founded in 2014 that connects veterans and transitioning service members to more than 2,300 businesses, 29 college and university partners and 117 Home Base Iowa communities statewide, a news release says.

These Home Base Iowa businesses received platinum medallions:

The fourth company received a gold-level award:

Iowa Workforce Development says, to become a member of the Home Base Iowa program, a business must have its own employees. However, businesses such as Corner’s Car-Go — that work exclusively with independent contractors — are eligible for recognition of their efforts to hire and train veterans.

“Currently, Home Base Iowa is engaged in every country across the state to expand on its existing footprint with a focus on new HBI communities, initiatives and incentives directly targeted at increased veteran employment,” said the government agency in a news release.

Jathan Chicoine, program manager for Home Base Iowa, says the Vets Medallion recognition sends a great message to veterans across the country that Iowa is a welcoming employer.

“This is just another example of the extraordinary efforts Iowa companies take every day to make connections with veterans in search of new careers,” said Chicoine. “Iowans understand the enormous benefits you get in terms of skills and leadership that you get when you hire a veteran. We must continue to put support behind the local businesses that are leading this charge.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds congratulated all four Iowa businesses on being selected to receive the award.

“I commend these Iowa businesses for going the extra mile to support our American heroes that have faithfully served our country,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Veterans have tremendous talents and skills to benefit employers and their country. It’s gratifying to see that Iowa companies are putting those skills to work inside their businesses, and we remain wholly committed to making our state the best place for veterans to find their next careers when they return home.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level employment award for commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.

Along with the four Iowa companies, 845 other U.S. businesses from 49 states and the District of Columbia were honored.

Home Base Iowa ‘Find a Veteran’ feature

The Home Base Iowa website includes a “Find a Veteran” feature that allows business and community partners to log in anytime and search veteran profiles.

Partners are alerted when a veteran resume is published with matching location and industry criteria.

These features allow for connection and outreach by providing a user-friendly platform to find and attract veterans with the skills they need.