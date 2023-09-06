Davenport Alderman Derek Cornette, whose job is on the line, is not allowed to talk to city employees directly.

The order was imposed by the City Attorney for Cornette, who represents Davenport’s 7th Ward. Cornette’s future as a city council member will be decided at a hearing September 7. The special meeting will consider removing Cornette from the seat. Davenport’s city ordinance requires a vote from two-thirds of the council to support expelling a member, which would take seven of the ten voting to get rid of Cornette if all members vote.

Local 4 obtained e-mail from the city in a Freedom of Information request. Two messages sent by Corporate Counsel Tom Warner to Cornette give him directions on how he can communicate with people who work for the city. One bans him from having any direct communication with a city worker other than Warner or Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer. Warner says those restrictions are in place based on Cornette’s interaction with city employees.

Local 4 tried to reach Cornette for a comment, but he has not responded.