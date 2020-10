Davenport 3rd Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis confirms with Local 4 News she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came via a video-call during Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting. Alderwoman Meginnis said she hadn’t been feeling well in recent days. A positive test result came back on Tuesday.

She began her two-week quarantine on Monday. She says she has mild symptoms and will continue to attend meetings remotely.