The Davenport Community School District is one of 16 schools announced to be awarded competitive planning grants to explore the development of blending child care and quality early learning programs in their communities.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education awarded Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations (BELIEF) grants to the school districts Friday, February 4. According to a press release, the grants are to “support school districts working with community partners in developing plans to start evidence-based, customized early child care and preschool programs for children under the age of five. The grants can be used to cover costs associated with training and planning, such as travel expenses, communication and outreach services, transportation costs associated with multiple service locations as well as the cost of substitute teachers, so team members can attend training and planning sessions.

“Introducing our children to innovative early learning opportunities will better prepare them for the transition to school while providing the support their parents need to enter and remain in the workforce,” Reynolds said. “Expanding child care access and quality is one of my top priorities and I commend these school districts for working together with the private sector to pursue it in their communities.”

Along with the Davenport Community School District, the following were awarded a one-time BELIEF grant:

Centerville Community School District

College Community School District

Dubuque Community School District

Essex Community School District

Fort Madison Community School District

GMG Community School District

Hamburg Community School District

Keokuk Community School District

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community School District

Pleasantville Community School District

Prairie City Monroe Community School District

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District

Shenandoah Community School District

Union Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

“High-quality child care and preschool programs help our youngest learners develop learning and social-emotional competencies that prepare them for success as they continue in school,” Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said. “I commend these schools and their community partners for working together to grow and strengthen blended child care and early learning opportunities to support the needs of Iowa families.”

The Iowa Department of Education’s portion of funds received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III or ARP ESSER) support the BELIEF grants. State education agencies were granted discretionary dollars to address critical needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the selection process, priority consideration was given to applicant districts that “provided clear evidence to plan and partner with one or more private partners on a model tailored to meet the needs of their communities and youngest learners.” Applications for a second round of awards will open later in the spring.

