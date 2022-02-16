The City of Davenport will observe President’s Day as a holiday on Monday, February 21.
- According to a press release, here is operating information for the holiday:
- All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.
- Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
- Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
- River’s Edge facility will be open.
- Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
- RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.
- Compost Facility will be closed.
- CitiBus service will be provided as usual.
- There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.
For more information click here, or contact Samantha Torres at (563) 327-5128.