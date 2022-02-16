The City of Davenport will observe President’s Day as a holiday on Monday, February 21.

According to a press release, here is operating information for the holiday:

All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

River’s Edge facility will be open.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.

RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.

Compost Facility will be closed.

CitiBus service will be provided as usual.

There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

For more information click here, or contact Samantha Torres at (563) 327-5128.