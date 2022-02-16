The City of Davenport will observe President’s Day as a holiday on Monday, February 21.

  • According to a press release, here is operating information for the holiday:
  • All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.
  • Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
  • Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
  • River’s Edge facility will be open.
  • Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
  • RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.
  • Compost Facility will be closed.
  • CitiBus service will be provided as usual.
  • There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

For more information click here, or contact Samantha Torres at (563) 327-5128.