Navigating through downtown Davenport is about to get more challenging, but only for the weekend.

In a post on their Facebook page, the city will be welcoming both RAGBRAI riders and runners/walkers for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 this weekend. There will be road closures and detours in downtown Davenport starting Thursday, July 27. Downtown visitors won’t have to worry about parking because all downtown parking ramps will offer free parking on Saturday, July 29 from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. for participants and fans to park.

In addition, the Marquette Street boat ramp will be closed Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29. Centennial and Veterans Memorial Parks, including the Spray Park, Centennial DOLA, boat ramp and sports fields) and Beiderbecke Drive will be closed on Saturday, July 29 until about 5 p.m.