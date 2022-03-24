Davenport City Council approved three plans to help improve the city during Wednesday’s meeting.

One of those plans includes a proposal to put Wi-Fi in five of the city’s parks.

Funding for the $86,000 project would come from Davenport’s share of the American Rescue Plan.

City council also approved three new low-income housing developments.

Davenport is working with three local nonprofits on it — including the Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Vera French Housing and Habitat for Humanity.

All of them would add 43 new units in total.

Each of the developments had to be voted on separately, and each passed unanimously.

Davenport aldermen also gave the okay to a new flood mitigation plan — this part of it focusing on the storm sewer system.

The changes are intended to ensure that East River Drive can stay open when the Mississippi River floods.

Money to pay for that will come from the American Rescue Plan as well.