On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a 29-year-old man was arrested by Davenport Police in connection with a June 2022 murder.

On June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of West 16th Street in reference to reports of an assault inside a residence. Upon arrival, responding officers located 58-year-old Ben Smith suffering from significant injuries requiring immediate medical attention, police said.

Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. On June 22, 2022, Smith died as a result of the injuries.

Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr. (contributed photo)

On Oct. 25, 2022, 29-year-old Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr. was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, on arrest warrants for 1st-Degree Murder and Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this

time, police said.