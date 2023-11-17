Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced today the appointment of Mallory Merritt as the Interim City Administrator effective today, Nov. 17, 2023.

Current city administrator Corri Spiegel announced Thursday that she would leave the position as of Jan. 2, 2024, according to a news release from Tom Warner, corporation counsel.

Corri Spiegel served as Davenport city administrator since 2016.

Merritt has served as Davenport’s assistant city administrator and chief financial officer since June 2020.

“Her knowledge of the city of Davenport’s operations and the community as a whole offer the continuity we need, and I’m confident she’ll serve as interim effectively and continue the city’s great work with our partners,” Mayor Matson said in Friday’s release. “Our national search to fill the permanent position will commence in early 2024, with the goal of filling the position during the next calendar year.”

Merritt brings over 10 years of public administration experience, previously serving as the organization’s Human Resources Director, Assistant to the City Administrator, and Budget Management Analyst I and II.

During her tenure with the city, Merritt has managed and led Davenport’s $240-million budget, including progressively responsible involvement in 10 budget cycles all receiving GFOA’s distinguished budget award, according to the city release.

She has managed numerous city-wide strategic initiatives including the implementation of the American Rescue Plan Act $40.9-million allocation. Merritt was hired through ICMA’s prestigious Local Government Management Fellowship Program in 2013.

As interim city administrator, Merritt will be responsible for managing and directing city operations and services to meet Council goals and objectives. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our community and our team through the interim period,” she said in Friday’s release.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with staff to collectively continue the momentum on the city’s workplan and with the Mayor and City Council on filling the permanent city administrator position.”

Merritt holds a master’s of public administration degree from Auburn University and a 2011 bachelor’s degree (government) from Berry College. In early 2024, the city will choose an executive recruitment firm to conduct a national search for the permanent position, a process that is expected to take approximately six months.

Spiegel first became interim city administrator in 2015, and was named full-time to the job in 2016.