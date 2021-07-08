Davenport attorney appointed to state redistricting committee and inspiring young women along the way

Senate Democrats appointed Davenport attorney, Jazmin Newton, to the state of Iowa’s Redistricting Committee.

In addition to working as a lawyer at her own business “Newton Law PLC” and taking on this new role, Newton leads as a mentor with the organization Lead(h)er. She inspires and help her mentee, Leah Berger, while cultivating a friendship.

These women build each other up and motivate each other to grow in their careers each day.

For more information on how to be a part of the women empowerment and mentorship program “Lead(h)er,” visit leadherqc.com

