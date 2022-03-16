Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster, the third full-length color graphic novel by Davenport-based author/illustrator Jason Platt, will debut nationwide on April 5.

Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group, the graphic novel is the next in the Middle School Misadventures series.

Platt’s initial Middle School Misadventures debuted nationwide in April 2019 and landed on the Texas Library Association’s 2020 Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List, a recommended reading list of graphic novels designed for children in grades K-5.

The cover of Jason Platt’s latest graphic novel, “Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster.”

Those 52 books were chosen by public and school librarians who are members of the Texas Library Association’s Children’s Round Table, which promotes services to children and young people. His second book in the series, Middle School Misadventures: Operation Hat Heist, debuted in April 2020 and also found itself selected for the TLA’s 2021 Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List.

In Platt’s third Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, main character Newell’s perfectly comfortable life is turned upside down when his teacher Mrs. Hendricks announces the upcoming school dance AND he discovers his dad is dating his math teacher, forcing Newell to embrace change and grow.

The seventh-grade dance last year was awesome, and Newell used it to invent his signature move: The Shake and Slide, according to a book synopsis. But when Newell realizes this dance is for the entire school, not just the eighth grade, he starts to stress about his friends coupling up and the dance ultimately breaking up the gang. Things go from bad to worse when Skyler jinxes Newell: he stubs his toe, breaks his arm, and even misses Mr. Todd slip across the cafeteria on a banana peel.

And if that wasn’t enough, Newell’s dad has started dating again…and specifically starts dating Newell’s math teacher, Miss Tanner. Newell decides there is NO WAY he’s going to the dance…until he meets Brenda.

Geared toward children 8-12 years of age, the graphic novel again features Newell surrounded by his beloved best friends Collin, Lilly, Skyler, Max and Clara as they navigate life at Garfield Middle School.

The new 240-page book is available for pre-order in both paperback and hardcover form through various retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play, Books-A-Million, and Kobo. For more information, visit www.lbyr.com.

Jason Platt of Davenport.

Platt is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), with a degree in illustration. In 2015, he was accepted by unanimous vote into the National Cartoonists Society, the world’s largest and most prestigious organization of professional cartoonists — whose elected membership roster includes over 500 of the world’s major cartoonists working in many branches of the profession.

Platt also is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. He is represented by Timothy Travaglini of Transatlantic Agency.

Follow his work online at:

Website: https://www.middleschoolmisadventures.com/

Facebook: @jasonplatt.illustrator

Instagram: @jasonplatt_cartoonist

To schedule an author talk, visit https://www.authorsoutloud.com/jason-platt.