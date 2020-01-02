Davenport awarded grant to help with water improvement project

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced today that Davenport is one of six communities out of twenty-seven applicants in the state to receive a grant to help fund water quality infrastructure projects.

The Scott County Conservation Board was awarded $75,000 to help fund a waste water project at West Lake in Davenport.

“Safe, clean water is critical for the health of Iowa’s families, communities, businesses, and the environment,” Gov. Reynolds stated when announcing the grants. “That’s why we have made investing in water quality infrastructure a priority and will continue to build on our efforts from 2018.”

The Davenport grant was part of the total $775,000 awarded from the Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program. Grants from the program will be awarded every year through 2029.