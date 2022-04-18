Iowa lawmakers have sent a bill to Governor Reynolds that would make it easier for local governments to go after nuisance bars, allowing for court orders to temporarily shut down bars that are frequent locations for fights and gunfire. The City of Davenport has been very involved in getting this legislation written, and Davenport mayor Mike Matson joined Local 4 to discuss the importance of the bill and its effect on the city.

