A big issue debated at the Davenport City Council’s Committee of the Whole agenda involved the outdoor liquor license at Yoshi’s Bar and Filipino Canteen.

The council is considering taking the bar’s outdoor area away because it’s been at the center of police responses to violence, noise complaints and crowd problems. Some meeting attendees told council members that’s not true.

The Committee of the Whole put the liquor license on the agenda for a vote at the next regular meeting.