Davenport bar looking for suspects involved with stealing employee’s backpack

A bar in Davenport is looking for more information regarding the whereabouts of an employee’s backpack after it was recently stolen.

Uptown Bar & Grill caught the incident as it happened.

A video and still images from their security camera were posted to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, two men can be seen leaving the bar.

One of the individuals, a man wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts, was filmed strapping the backpack onto his shoulder prior to exiting the building.

Uptown Bar & Grill says a merchant receipt identifies the man in the yellow shirt and backward baseball cap as Christopher or Chris Ward.

The bar says more details will be released soon.

Anyone with more information on these suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen backpack is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department.

