Davenport barbershop now has permanent health station

Beginning this month, a Davenport barbershop has a permanent health station to provide access to health information, resources, and education, and be the location of health screenings and in-person provider education.

The health station, part of the Medicine in the Barbershop partnership between UnityPoint Health – Trinity and 4 Sher Cut & Style, is partially funded through a grant from the University of Iowa College of Public Health, Business Leadership Network Community Grant program, a news release says.

It will help advance health and wellness for Black men while offering a health-access point for clients of the barbershop, the release says.

The goals of the Medicine in the Barbershop program are to address health disparities, advance trust in the Black community, increase education and awareness around specific health challenges facing the Black community, bring healthcare to the community where people live and work, and assist members of the community in accessing appropriate healthcare services.

Within the Quad-City region, the 2018 Quad Cities Community Health Needs Assessment found that the percentage of Black residents who perceived the ease of obtaining local healthcare services as only fair or poor was significantly higher (26.3%) than that of whites (11.3%). One or more emergency room visits per year was found to be higher among Black residents as well (18.7%) when compared to whites (10%).

The prevalence of certain diseases was also found to be slightly higher in the Black community, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and the presence of one or more cardiovascular risks or behaviors.

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity is committed to achieving health equity for all and eliminating healthcare disparities,” says Daniel Joiner, diversity & community impact officer. “In order to achieve this, we embrace ideas that provide health care services beyond traditional sites where people would go for resources and care.

“One of our goals is to strengthen and expand community partnerships that support health equity,” he said. “We believe that connecting with people in barbershops through this initiative is a great way to reach our African American neighbors in a setting that is not only frequented often but is a place where people feel comfortable.”

The health station at 4 Sher Cut & Style on Brady Street in Davenport includes a permanent desk in an area where customers waiting for a haircut can access health information and risk assessments on an iPad loaded with health apps and resources.

Health screenings and community education events with physicians will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather in groups again.

“My goal in partnering with UnityPoint Health – Trinity is to motivate and inspire men to communicate, be conscientious, be confident in who we are, and take initiative to recognize and prevent any ailments, disease or sickness – physical or mental – that have plagued us for generations,” says Sherwin Q. Robinson, Sr., owner of 4 Sher Cut & Style. “With personal knowledge and tools, my clients can live healthier lives and be better advocates for themselves and their families.”

4 Sher Cut & Style is at 1706 Brady St. and is named in recognition of Robinson’s four sons, whose names all begin with “Sher.” Robinson has been a licensed barber since 1998.