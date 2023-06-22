Traveling the world through the magic of an HTC VIVE Flow headset just became more accessible for students worldwide, a news release says.

HTC VIVE, a leading provider of XR headsets, and Davenport-based VictoryXR (VXR), a global leader in immersive education, have reached an agreement to offer students a bundle of virtual global field trips spanning The Great Wall of China, the Redwood Forests of California, Volcanoes in Iceland and 127 more locations.

“Teachers and students want to experience global travel in virtual reality. We developed a library of field trips that combine amazing travel with fun educational lessons focused on science and history,” said Steve Grubbs, VictoryXR CEO. “The global distribution on the VIVE Flow headset takes a robust library and puts it at the finger tips of students around the world.”

The agreement will span North America, Europe, Australia (ASEAN) and the Middle East initially. The VXR Global Traveler app will be pre-loaded onto headsets prior to shipping to give parents and teachers a powerful teaching tool right out of the box.

Many of the field trips are led by veteran science teacher at Davenport Assumption High School, Wendy Martin, who was a finalist for national teacher of the year in the United States.

“I’ve loved filming these field trips in 360 VR because it gives students a chance to stand in some of the most important places in the world for science. We’ve visited Yellowstone National Park, the Rocky Mountains and more than 30 other locations as we have created the world’s greatest learning library in 360 VR,” said Wendy Martin.

Students will be able to hear the field trips in English, or read the subtitles in Arabic, French, German or Spanish.

“As technology reshapes the learning experience, it’s critical to offer solutions that inspire and empower students in an engaging and accessible way,” said Daniel O’Brien, GM Americas at HTC VIVE.“ Our collaboration with VictoryXR brings science and history to life on the compact and comfortable VIVE Flow headset, enabling students to travel around the globe and expand their worldview in a fun and immersive virtual environment without limitations.”

For more information, visit here.