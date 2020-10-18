Davenport begins Time Capsule of Hope project

City of Davenport and Davenport Community School District officials, along with students from Davenport Schools, kicked off the Time Capsule of Hope project at Vander Veer Park on Saturday.

This project is meant to inspire hope after facing several challenges in 2020, including COVID-19, civil unrest, and the derecho, a news release says.

“2020 was a challenging year for our community, our nation, and our world,” said Corri Spiegel, Davenport city administrator. “The Time Capsule of Hope project is meant to recognize the fact that our residents have hope for the future and to share those with the community.”

The Saturday event served as a kick off of a two month period when residents can submit their hopes for the future via an online platform.

All submissions will be archived by the Davenport Public Library and placed into a time capsule that will be buried in the spring. The time capsule is intended to be opened in 2036, when Davenport celebrates its 200th birthday.

Students from Davenport schools also participated in Saturday’s event, sharing their hopes for the future that will be included in the time capsule.

“Children are the future of our community, and I was humbled to hear what their hopes are for both their own future, and also for our community,” said Jabari Woods, equity coordinator with the Davenport Community School District.

Officials planted a tree in Vander Veer Park to symbolize planting hope in our community in a tangible way after the Aug. 10 derecho damaged much of the community’s urban canopy.

In spring 2021, residents will be encouraged to plant trees of hope throughout the city.