Davenport bowling alley may face up to $8,300 in fines for six violations

A Davenport bowling alley might be fined after an investigation into an employee’s death.

Federal safety regulators propose an $8,300 fine to Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge for six violations.

Police got called to Hotel Blackhawk on the night of July 7th.

That’s when they found 27-year-old Brittany Russell dead on the job.

A report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicates Russell died after coming into contact with an electrical system while trying to unjam a pinsetter.