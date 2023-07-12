A 15-year-old boy from Davenport runs a successful business making gourmet dog treats.

Joseph Evans started Joey’s Famous Dog Treats when he was 11. He says he never intended to start a business – he just wanted to make healthier treats for his dog. He says his dog had stomach issues from eating treats he purchased in stores.

Now he has about 800 customers nationwide, with $10,000 in sales so far.

“I never have homework after school. It’s kind of like an after-school job,” he told Local 4 News. “I can choose when I work and when I need to make treats. It just all kind of fits together.”

He says he keeps his treats simple and healthy, and he wants to stay away from the long list of ingredients often listed in store-bought canine treats.

“It’s just flour, oats, coconut oil, peanut butter … whatever I could make dough out of that I could eat. And dogs can eat too,” he said.

