Davenport Boy Scout troop hit by thieves again

A Davenport Boy Scout troop recently victimized by crime was hit by thieves again.

Troop 103 says thieves broke into one of its trailers at the office parking lot.

The troop is now missing a John Deere riding mower, a snow plow attachment and a push lawn mower.

Related Content Local Boy Scouts troop asking for help in tracking down stolen trailer

Illowa Council Boy Scouts Executive Jeff Doty says thieves tried to steal the entire trailer, but the hitch lock, wheel lock and chain from the axle was locked around a nearby bush.

This comes after the troop had a different trailer stolen last week.

“The first point of the Scout Oath and Law is the scout is trustworthy,” says Doty. “If more people were trustworthy, and you didn’t have to worry about them being the kind of people that would do this, the world would be a much better place.”

The troop continues to offer a $100 reward for information that helps return the equipment.