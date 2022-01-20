Davenport brings back neighborhood parties in the park this summer

The City of Davenport is bringing back Party in the Park for this year. The two-hour events will run 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays beginning June 9.
Running through Aug. 18, Party in the Park attendees can enjoy food, entertainment, and activities for the whole family. These events are a great opportunity to meet fellow residents, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods, and engage with local elected officials, according to a Thursday release. Members from city staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.
The schedule of the park events is:
- June 9 | Herington Park, 935 Brown Street
- June 16 | Jersey Farms Park, 2930 E. 65th Street
- June 30 | Van Buren Park, 205 S. Elmwood Avenue
- July 7 | Marquette Park, 3200 N. Marquette Street
- July 21 | Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust Street
- August 11 | Ridgeview Park, 1819 Ridgeview Drive
- August 18 | Emeis Park, 4500 W. Locust Street
Visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/pip to stay up-to-date throughout the summer.