Davenport brings back neighborhood parties in the park this summer

The City of Davenport is bringing back Party in the Park for this year. The two-hour events will run 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays beginning June 9.

Running through Aug. 18, Party in the Park attendees can enjoy food, entertainment, and activities for the whole family. These events are a great opportunity to meet fellow residents, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods, and engage with local elected officials, according to a Thursday release. Members from city staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.

A Party in the Park last July at Davenport’s Garfield Park. This year’s park events will be June 9 to Aug. 18.

The schedule of the park events is:

June 9 | Herington Park, 935 Brown Street

June 16 | Jersey Farms Park, 2930 E. 65th Street

June 30 | Van Buren Park, 205 S. Elmwood Avenue

July 7 | Marquette Park, 3200 N. Marquette Street

July 21 | Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust Street

August 11 | Ridgeview Park, 1819 Ridgeview Drive

August 18 | Emeis Park, 4500 W. Locust Street



Visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/pip to stay up-to-date throughout the summer.