Davenport brings back Party in the Park for summer 2021

After a successful run in 2019, the City of Davenport is bringing back Party in the Park for summer 2021 to give residents an opportunity to meet neighbors and talk to City staff and elected officials.

The two hour events will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays starting July 8 through September 23.

There will be food, entertainment, and a variety of activities for kids at each Party in the Park.

City staff will also be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how to get involved in your neighborhood.

The 2021 schedule for Party in the Park is:

July 8: Lafayette Park, 700 West 4th St.

July 29: Glen Armil Park, 2355 Lillie Ave.

August 12: Van Buren Park, 205 S Elmwood Ave.

August 19: Northwest Park, 3400 N. Division St.

September 16: Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St.

September 23: Junge Park, 3250 Western Ave.

To learn more and get update information, visit the City’s Party in the Park webpage.