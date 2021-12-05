Davenport building severely damaged in fire

A two-and-a-half story building containing the business Abarrotes Carrillo on the first floor, and a residence on the second floor, were severely damaged in a fire that happened after 9 p.m. Saturday in Davenport. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

The Davenport Fire Department released more details regarding a structure fire that happened after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of W. 3rd St.

Six fire apparatus and one command vehicle from Davenport responded, with a total response of 19 personnel, a news release says.

The blaze broke out at a two-and-a-half story building with a business on the first floor, Abarrotes Carrillo, and a residence on the second floor.

First arriving crews found smoke coming from the second floor of the building, and an aggressive interior attack was initiated that included searching the building for occupants, a news release says.

All occupants were exiting the building as the fire department arrived.

As the fire continued to progress, all crews were eventually pulled from the building, and a defensive attack was started using exterior hand lines and elevated ladders, a news release says.

According to the fire department, the building sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage.

Crews remained on scene overnight to watch for any rekindles.

No injuries of civilian or fire personnel were reported.

MidAmerican assisted at the scene with utility control, and Medic was on standby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal.